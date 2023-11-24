Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

CASY stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

