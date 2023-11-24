Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

