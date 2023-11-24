Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 262.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.49% of Intevac worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Intevac by 41.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 156,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Intevac by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,939,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 339,717 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.59. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

About Intevac

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.