Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.94 Million Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.65% of ZimVie worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,184,000. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 171.4% during the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $11,555,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 49.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.21 million. Equities analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZimVie from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

