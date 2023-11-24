Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,300 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.39% of National Presto Industries worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 92,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

