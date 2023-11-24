Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of SolarWinds worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

