Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

