Gateway Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,608,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,951,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.