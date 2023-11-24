GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 16,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 220,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

GPRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 168,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

