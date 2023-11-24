Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 513,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 554,786 shares.The stock last traded at $38.85 and had previously closed at $38.80.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.