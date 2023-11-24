Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,067. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

