Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $13,118,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.83 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.