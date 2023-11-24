Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.