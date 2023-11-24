Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

FLR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

