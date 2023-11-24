Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,006 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

