Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

