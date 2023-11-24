Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,868 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,454,000 after acquiring an additional 505,189 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,754,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

