Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.18.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.