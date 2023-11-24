Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

