Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after buying an additional 493,390 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $75,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 316,716 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.