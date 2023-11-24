Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.47 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

