Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

