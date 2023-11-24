Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

