Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

