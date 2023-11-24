Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 644,677 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $34.81 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.