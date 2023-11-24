Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $515.60 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day moving average of $485.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

