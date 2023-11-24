Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after purchasing an additional 197,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

