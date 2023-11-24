Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 44,502 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of Ciena worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,111. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

