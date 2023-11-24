Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,501 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

