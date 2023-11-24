Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $247.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.