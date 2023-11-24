Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,219 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.