Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,764 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

