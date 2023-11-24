Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,841 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.59. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

