Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

