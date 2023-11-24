Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 363.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

