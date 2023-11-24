Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

