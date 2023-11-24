Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,863 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Block were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Trading Up 0.6 %

SQ stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.