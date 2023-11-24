Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JD.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.31 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.