Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

