Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

