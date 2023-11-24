Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its holdings in Waters by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $276.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

