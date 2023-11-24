Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.21 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

