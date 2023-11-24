Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of EastGroup Properties worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $172.17 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.