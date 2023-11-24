Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 692,610 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.56% of BlackBerry worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BlackBerry stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
