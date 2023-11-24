Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

