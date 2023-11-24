Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

