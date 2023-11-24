Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 104,271 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 104,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

