Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,586 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 416.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.