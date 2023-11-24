Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,253 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $104.90 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

