Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,287 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

